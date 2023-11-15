(FOX40.COM) — As the holiday season approaches, banners were installed in Midtown Sacramento to raise awareness to shop at local business.

The Midtown Association installed 37 banners on Tuesday along J Street with two designs promoting to shop local. The banners will be up through the end of December.

One of the designs says “shop small” to highlighting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25 and to promote shopping local throughout the holiday season and year.

The other design showcases the “12 Days of Midtown,” a festive effort throughout the area that takes place from Dec. 1 to 12.

The banners begin on J and 20th streets and move east on J Street toward 27th street.

Excluding pedestrians, it’s estimated that the J Street corridor sees 17,000 drivers, according to the Midtown Association.

The banners are one of the efforts to promote shopping small and local in Sacramento. The city announced the return of its Shop 916 gift card program on Wednesday.

The gift cards used in the program can be used citywide at participating local businesses. The program was launched in December 2021 to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic.