(KTXL) — Florida’s Division of Emergency Management confirmed on Tuesday it was involved in sending Central and South American migrants to Sacramento in the past week.

The division is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s office, and while he has yet to make an official statement, this is not the first time the Florida governor has been involved in the relocation of immigrants, with a previous operation last year generating national headlines.

On Sept. 14, 2022, CNN reported that Gov. DeSantis was involved in two flights that took 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said at the time.

“Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states,” he added.

The confirmation of Florida’s involvement in the recent flights to Sacramento has brought the state’s past handling of these types of affairs into question.

Here are the differences and similarities between the flights to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 and the flights that arrived in Sacramento in the first week of June.

Where were the migrants transported?

After arriving in Martha’s Vineyard in September 2022, the 50 migrants, who were primarily from Venezuela, were moved again to a military base in Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts state officials.

Local and state leaders in Sacramento have not specified the 36 migrants’ exact location, but Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that they are all “well cared for and in good spirits.”

How did local city and government officials respond?

In a statement in Sept. 2022, Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said 125 National Guard members would be activated to assist the relief effort.

On Tuesday morning, various city and county leaders met in Sacramento to discuss how to assist the 36 asylum seekers.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “Those who wonder whether we can handle this, there is no other answer but to say yes.”

How did Massachusetts and California provide care?

In 2022, the former Massachusetts governor said that the state would provide, “dormitory-style housing, food and services, including healthcare and access to counseling.”

In Sacramento, the city and county governments are assisting the migrants in tandem with community and faith-based groups.

Sacramento ACT representative Cecilia Flores said volunteers have been helping the migrants purchase additional clothing and supplies for their stay in Sacramento, as well as helping connect them to services, such as dental care, haircuts and legal representation.

Response from state officials to Florida’s involvement

The response to DeSantis’ decision to have the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard last year sparked comments from national political figures.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said at the time, “It’s a horrible stunt but none was worse than what DeSantis just did, and it should disqualify him from ever serving one more day in office.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts added, “It is cruel to treat human beings like pawns in a political game. He has reached a new low.”

At the time, President Biden said that state Republican officials that were sending migrants elsewhere were “playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” CNN reported.

Since the migrants’ arrival in Sacramento in early June, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have said they will investigate whether criminal actions were taken during the relocation of migrants, such as kidnapping.

President Biden has not commented on the migrants who arrived in Sacramento.