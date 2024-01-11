(FOX40.COM) — All guests at a safe ground site at Miller Park were transitioned to a new facility in north Sacramento, according to the city of Sacramento.

Facility crews were scheduled to begin removing fencing and transporting trailers from the Miller Park on Thursday and guests didn’t refuse to move, officials told FOX40.

•Video Above: ‘Shelter and service campus’ opens in North Sacramento

The planned move was not related to cold and wet weather conditions that occurred this week.

No tents have been available at the Miller Park site since Jan. 9, as it was being phased out following the opening of a shelter-and-service campus for people experiencing homelessness on 3900 Roseville Road.

The city’s new facility on Roseville Road opened earlier in January with 60 sleeping cabins and 40 trailers, most of which were provided by the state during the pandemic and used at Cal Expo.

The shelter-and-service campus is a 7.5-acre site that used to be a city-owned corporation yard that was leased to the Air National Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers. The site was turned into a shelter-and-service campus after the lease expired.

The Miller Park safe ground site opened in February 2022 with 60 tents to accommodate unhoused residents in the city. When it opened, Miller Park was intended to be a short-term solution for Sacramento’s unsheltered population.

Tents were removed when the site was evaluated and closed following the severe winter storms that struck the area in January 2023.

The city reopened the safe camping ground site in February with 17 large travel trailers that were previously located at Cal Expo. Officials added 60 tents to Miller Park in June 2023.