(FOX40.COM) — On Monday, the Sacramento Regional Water Authority received a $55 million grant as part of the California Department of Water Resources ‘Go Golden’ program.

The funding is aimed towards projects that will provide critical water infrastructure improvements, groundwater supplies and environmental benefits along the Lower American River.

The hand over of the ceremonial check was held at the Freeport Water Facility, which takes water from the Sacramento River and then sends that water to the Sacramento County Water Agency treatment plant and the Folsom South Canal for use by the East Bay Municipal Utility District.

“We all know that this past year no withstanding, are future is deeper droughts, longer droughts, really punctuated with these big high water years that we just experienced,” CA DWR Director Karla Nemeth said. “What that means is we need to do a better job together at integrating the snowmelt that comes from the Sierra Nevada with how we manage our groundwater basins.”

Sacramento Regional Water Authority Manger of Strategic Affairs Michelle Banonis said that the $55 million grant will go towards advancing the Sacramento Regional Water Bank through more than 20 projects across the region.

“That includes new and improved ground water wells, pumps, interconnections and storage facilities,” Banonis said. “In return we are committing to providing water to the Lower American River’s ecosystem in the driest years when it is needed most.”

Currently, the Sacramento Regions Groundwater Aquifer can hold a little over 2 million acre-feet of water, twice the capacity of Folsom Lake.

These projects are planned to expand that storage capacity, allow the Sacramento region to use a reliable source of groundwater during drought years and to better manage the use of excess water during wet years.