(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office located a girl who went missing on Tuesday night in Arden Arcade.

Journey Cienfuegos had been reported last seen at 8 p.m. near Cottage Way and Bell Street wearing a dark pink pullover hoodie, pink pants and tan shoes.

Journey is 12 years old, 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said she was considered at risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances.”