(FOX40.COM) — Events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. are expected to take place throughout the Sacramento area on Monday.

Some of the events will impact traffic in surrounding areas. Here are events taking place on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

March for the Dream

The 42nd Annual March for the Dream event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Oak Park Community Center on 3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Organizers are calling this portion of the event “the Extra Mile” where community leaders and residents will gather for an early ceremonial start to the march.

The official start of the march will start at 9:15 a.m. at Sacramento City College’s Hughes Stadium at 2855 Freeport Boulevard and will make its way down to Land Park.

The march and parade route will continue toward downtown Sacramento and make its way back to Sacramento City College where it will conclude.

Those who plan on participating in the march can get free rides to and from Sacramento City College with SacRT services. To ride SacRT services for free, you must present a flyer before boarding a bus or light rail train.

Click or tap here to download the flyer.

Click or tap here for more information on event.

Road Closures

The following street closures will take place during the march:

•13th Avenue between Freeport Boulevard and Land Park Drive

•Land Park Drive between 13th Avenue and Broadway

•Broadway between 16th Street and Freeport Boulevard

•Freeport Boulevard between Broadway and Sutterville Road

North Sacramento/Del Paso Heights MLK March

The North Sacramento/Del Paso Heights March will begin with people gathering at 8:30 a.m. at Grant Union High School on 1400 Grand Avenue.

The march will officially begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to end at 12:30 p.m. with the route concluding at the high school’s main gym where a business and resource fair will take place.

Road Closures

The following street closures will take place during the march:

•Grant Union High School off Grand Avenue

•Marysville/Del Paso Boulevard

•Eleanor Avenue

•Norwood Avenue

•Fairbanks Avenue

•Mabel Street

•Silver Eagle Road

•Norwood Avenue

•Grand Avenue

Reclaim MLK: A Day of Service

Black Lives Matter Sacramento is hosting Reclaim MLK: A Day of Service at Blacker the Berry and Greens Garden in Oak Park.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and masks are required, according to organizers.