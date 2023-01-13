(KTXL) — Planned marches on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will close down certain roads throughout Sacramento.

MLK Day happens on the third Monday in January, and it is a day dedicated to his service as well as to celebrate his life and legacy.

The routes for the three marches are already set.

One of the marches will begin at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College at 9 a.m. Marchers will go west on Sutterville Road, north on Freeport Boulevard toward Broadway, then west on Broadway and south on Land Park Drive onto 13th Avenue.

Below are the maps of the planned routes.

(Photo from Sacramento Police) (Photo from Sacramento Police) (Photo from Sacramento Police)

The other marches are in South Sacramento and Del Paso.

Sacramento Police advise drivers to plan for the road closures.