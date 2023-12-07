(FOX40.COM) — A mobile veterinary clinic for the pets of unhoused people in Sacramento put on by the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is making visits to various locations.

This week the clinic will make visits to the Florin Safe Stay area and to a spot in the Raley Industrial Park neighborhood.

Next week the clinic will make a stop in a yet-to-be-determined Arden Arcade area.

The schedule for the mobile clinic can be viewed on the Bradshaw Animal Shelter website.

The Pet Aid and Wellness Services (PAWS) initiative offers vaccinations, medical care, and diagnostic services for ill and injured pets.

The mobile clinic is overseen by Dr. Cynthia Metcalf.

The county previously said it is sponsoring the service with federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.