(KTXL) — Monster Trucks will be in full-throttle this summer at the Golden 1 Center.

Monster Jam is returning to the downtown Sacramento venue for an action-packed weekend on Aug. 11-13. The event features 12,000-pound monster trucks controlled by trained drivers, who perform backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and race up to 70 miles per hour.

According to a press release, the Sacramento event features eight skilled athletes battling for the event championship in freestyle, skills and racing competitions.

The event has a start time of 7 p.m. on Aug. 11-12 with it beginning at 1 p.m. on Aug. 13.

According to a press release, a pit party will take place before the events on Aug. 12-13. These pit party fan experiences will allow fans to see the Monster Trucks up close and get autographs and pictures with their favorite drivers.

The pit party for Aug. 12 is scheduled to occur at 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. while the Aug. 13 pit party is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Event ticket and a pit pass is required for entry for the pit parties.

Tickets go on sale online Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m.