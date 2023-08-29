(FOX40.COM) — Two monster trucks hauled by a big rig was engulfed in flames while driving on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The tractor-trailer caught on fire on the eastbound lanes near 34th Street, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire impacted morning traffic in the area.

Fire officials said the driver was able to release the tractor from the trailer before it could be involved in the fire.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Megaldon is one of the two Monster Jam trucks that was damaged in a fire on Highway 50. FOX40/KTXL.

The two monster trucks that sustained damage were Megaldon and Scooby-Doo, both of which are driven for Monster Jam events across the country and worldwide.

Scooby-Doo is one of the two Monster Jam trucks that was damaged in a fire on Highway 50. KTXL/FOX40.

Monster Jam’s next event is at the SAP Center in San Jose this weekend from Sept. 1 to 3, according to its tour website.