(KTXL) — During an enforcement stop by Sacramento officers on Tuesday several pounds of various drugs and a ghost gun, according to the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Arden Fair Mall after spotting several vehicle code violations.

– Video above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded ghost gun was located along with more than 5,700 narcotic pills, nearly 3 pounds of cocaine, over one pound of psilocybin mushrooms and about 14 pounds of marijuana.

A long-term investigation will be conducted on the person that was arrested during the stop, according to police.

“As a department, we remain committed to reducing violent crime through multiple strategies, including proactive enforcement to stop violent crime before it can occur,” the police department wrote in a news release.