SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow is a unique experience that allows people to take a look at the evolution of aeronautics up close, but it also provides young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams in this ever-growing enterprise.

Twenty-three recent high school graduates from Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Sutter and Solano Counties received scholarships in advance of the event.

In order to have a chance at getting the scholarship students needed to be high school seniors, from the six-county region, planning to attend a 2-to-4 year college, a minimum GPA of 3.5, demonstrated financial need and provide an essay about their dreams of changing the world.

The scholarship was created to help support students looking to pursue degrees in aviation, aeronautics, airport management, aerospace, science technology, engineering and math.

This year’s students are planning to pursue studies in mechanical engineering, biotechnology, neuroscience, aerospace engineering, civil engineering and physics.

One thing the airshow organizers were excited to see this year was that 12 of the scholarship recipients were women.

“It’s important to note that only one in four people working in computer and mathematical professions and one in six in architecture and engineering careers are women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics,” CCA Executive Director Darcy Brewer said.

This year’s recipients include:

Nathan Fanous (mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering)

Kate Mikhailova (software engineer)

Brian Trinh (mechanical engineering)

Joel Magana (engineering)

Andreas Olvera (engineering)

Jenna Cecil (biotechnology)

Nikki Gimena (computer engineering)

Gian Fernandez (mechanical engineering)

Owen Yang (mathematics)

Christopher Loupeda (engineering)

Julianna Lawscha (neuroscientist)

Austin Haggard (chemical engineering)

William Smith (computer science)

Paige Rust (aerospace engineering)

Kiana Chi (civil engineering)

Aaliyah Silva (civil engineering)

Ayantu Tamene (biology)

Dua Hassan (software engineering)

Natalie Gonzalez (electrical engeering)

Rayna Prasad (computer science)

Vanessa Anaya (health)

Leila Swensen (aerospace engineering)

Dillon Gordon (mechanical engineering)