(KTXL) — The SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity is celebrating the stellar history of rock and roll by creating a new show in their planetarium to honor 50 years of Pink Floyds ‘The Dark Side of the Moon.’

On March 1, 1973, the iconic album hit the airwaves and earned a gold certification in the United States the following month.

The UC Davis Multiverse Theater is a 100-seat, is 46-feet tall and has a full-dome with six 4K projectors and Dolby Digital surround sound.

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity

The audio-visual show will feature 42 minutes of the album played over surround speakers and feature “breath-taking views of the solar system and beyond.”

The United Kingdom based NSC Creative is leading the visual production efforts in partnership with Pink Floyd’s creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis.

“Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd’s visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer,” MOSAC wrote in their description of the event.

All show times for July 29 and Aug. 3 have been sold out.

Tickets are still available for:

• Aug. 4 @ 8:30 p.m. (Limited Seats Available)

• Aug. 5 @ 8:30 p.m. (Limited Seats Available)

• Aug. 11 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 12 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 25 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Aug. 26 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Sep. 1 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Sep. 2 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

• Sep. 7 @ 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:30 p.m.