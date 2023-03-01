(KTXL) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her son, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said that officers responded to the 2400 Block of Meadowview Road around 7:23 p.m. after receiving a call from a person needing medical aid.

Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene and began providing medical aid to a boy.

The boy was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and other crime scene investigators also arrived and eventually detained Samisha Frazier, the victim’s mother.

Frazier was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of homicide.

Police said that they do not believe there are other suspects in connection with the case.