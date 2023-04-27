(KTXL) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento station.

The rider has been identified as a male in his 20s, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The motorcycle was struck near Fruitridge Road and Nona Way at around 7 a.m. when a car turned left into the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on Fruitridge Road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation, according to CHP.

Fire officials say the driver’s

helmet came off during the crash and they were thrown 20 feet from the point of the collision.

Law enforcement said they do not believe drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.