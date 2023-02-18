(KTXL) — A collision between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday in east Sacramento left one person with “major” injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At 2 p.m., officers arrived to the collision in the area of 14th Avenue and Power Inn Road and found the rider of the motorcycle, a male, with major injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was working with responding officers.

At this time officers believe “criminality is not a factor in the collision.”