(KTXL) — A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon following a crash in Midtown, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Before 3:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on 24th and W streets.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. The man received life-saving measures but was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the location.