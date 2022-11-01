SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.

According to police, around 8:10 p.m. the motorcyclist and police vehicle collided near May Street and Bell Avenue.

The adult man on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they are investigating the incident.