(KTXL) — A crash on Highway 50 involving multiple cars has left a juvenile dead, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the crash happened on the highway heading west, blocking the 59th street on-ramp, which is currently blocked.
The call came in just before 6:45 p.m., the agency said.
According to officers, one of the cars “veered to the right” and flipped over a guard wall, which caused the car to land on its roof, killing one of its passengers.
It is unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.