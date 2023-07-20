(KTXL) — A crash on Highway 50 involving multiple cars has left a juvenile dead, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened on the highway heading west, blocking the 59th street on-ramp, which is currently blocked.

The call came in just before 6:45 p.m., the agency said.

According to officers, one of the cars “veered to the right” and flipped over a guard wall, which caused the car to land on its roof, killing one of its passengers.

It is unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.