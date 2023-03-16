(KTXL) — Multiple streets are closed Thursday morning near the intersection of I Street and 6th Street as the Sacramento Police Department assists federal authorities with “suspicious circumstances,” the Sacramento Police Department said.

The Sacramento Police Department requested residents avoid the area.

J Street remains open, but the following roads have been closed:

– I Street between 4th Street and 7th Street

– H Street between 5th Street and 7th Street

– I Street is closed to northbound traffic into the area

This is an ongoing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.