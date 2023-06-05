(KTXL) — A South Sacramento elementary school now has a new mural thanks to a local artist and funding from the state.

The mural is at Ethel Phillips Elementary School, and it is one of several murals and street improvements that will be funded by a $1.75 million Clean California local grant.

Caltrans said local artist Karen Chen, of Karen Sue Studios of Sacramento, designed and painted the school’s dragon mascot, along with more than 450 students during a school-wide paint day.

“A large number of the students are of Mexican heritage, so the mural’s dragon is Quetzalcoatl or ‘feathered serpent,’ whom the Aztecs believed created the world and taught them about many things, like writing, art, and music,” Chen said.

Principal Daniel Hernandez said he was “thrilled” to have the mural at the school and that it will be “an ongoing source of pride for both our students and the larger neighborhood.”