(KTXL) — Harry Potter fans in Sacramento will be able to experience a live musical performance of the score from one of the films from the beloved franchise.

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera announced a concert where the orchestra will perform the score from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” to picture, as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The orchestra is performing the iconic score composed by John Williams on Friday, Oct 6 at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in downtown Sacramento.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is the first film of the franchise where Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe, learns he’s the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own.

While the score is being performed, the film will be played on a high-definition 40-foot screen. This will be the first time the Harry Potter Film Concert Series comes to Sacramento.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you can sign up for presale access here.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. The series includes different performances from all eight films from the franchise, according to the concert series website.

Since the concerts were announced in 2016, over three million fans have attended the live performances and 2,973 shows across 48 countries are scheduled worldwide through 2025.

“Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World,” said Brady Beaubien, concert producer of Harry Potter Film Concert Series, in a statement.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released in 2001 and is based on the 1997 novel of the same name by JK Rowling. The film series ended with the 2011 release of the second part of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” That film was also based on the seventh and final book of the series.

A Harry Potter television series was recently announced and is being developed for HBO Max, according to Variety.