SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year.
2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.
As the calendar turns to 2023, the Sacramento region will see big-name acts from comedy to music at multiple venues throughout the year.
The Sacramento Kings will also host several games at the Golden 1 Center for the first three and a half months of the year and possibly longer if the team continues to play well and clinches a playoff berth.
Here is the lineup of events in the Sacramento area in 2023.
This article will be updated if shows get announced or canceled
Golden 1 Center concerts and events
Jan. 16 — Harlem Globetrotters
Jan. 27-29 — Monster Jam
Feb. 3-5 — PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic
Feb. 16-20 — Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures
Feb. 26 — Carin Leon
March 2 — Marc Anthony
March 8 — AEW Dynamite and Rampage
March 12 — Ana Gabriel
March 14 — Carrie Underwood
March 16-18 — 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first and second rounds
March 23 — Depeche Mode
March 28 — Greta Van Fleet (postponed from Nov. 12)
May 6 — Jo Koy
May 12 — Andrea Bocelli
June 23 — Blink-182
July 14 — Dude Perfect
Aug. 3-6 — Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo
Sept. 23 — Mana
Sept. 27 — Arctic Monkeys
Sacramento Kings home games
Jan. 4 — Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jan. 7 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Jan. 9 — Kings vs. Orlando Magic
Jan. 11 — Kings vs. Houston Rockets
Jan. 13 — Kings vs. Houston Rockets
Jan. 20 — Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jan. 21 — Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 23 — Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Jan. 25 — Kings vs. Toronto Raptors
Feb. 10 — Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 11 — Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 23 — Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
March 3 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
March 4 — Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
March 6 — Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
March 9 — Kings vs. New York Knicks
March 13 — Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks
March 21 — Kings vs. Boston Celtics
March 24 — Kings vs. Phoenix Suns
March 25 — Kings vs. Utah Jazz
March 27 — Kings vs. Timberwolves
April 2 — Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
April 7 — Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
Thunder Valley concerts and events
Feb. 17 — The Eagles
Feb. 18 — Bruno Mars
Feb. 19 — Santana
Feb. 24-25 — Gabriel Iglesias
March 3 — Sammy Hagar and Friends
March 4 — Charlie Wilson
March 11 — Xuan Hoi Ngo
March 17 — Dirty Heads
March 18 — The Beach Boys
March 24 — Jeff Dunham
March 25 — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
March 31 — Kevin James
April 1 — Kansas
April 2 — Boys II Men
April 8 — Michael Carbonaro
April 14 — Third Eye Blind
April 15 — One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel
April 28 — Bryan Adams
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino concerts and events
Jan. 6 — Pitbull
Jan. 13 — Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat
Jan. 20 — Air Supply
Jan. 21 — George Lopez
Jan. 26 — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
Jan. 29 — Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration
Feb. 3 — “Stayin’ Alive”: One night of the Bee Gees
Feb. 4 — Royal Comedy Tour
Feb. 10 — Paul Anka
Feb. 25 — Bill Mahar
March 4 — Brian Regan
March 8 — Dancing With the Stars
March 11 — Hardy
March 23 — Underoath
March 25 — Theory of a Deadman and Skillet
April 6 — Seven Lions
April 9 — Epik High
April 16 — Sabrina Carpenter
May 11 — Aaron Lewis
May 13 — Kathleen Madigan
May 18 — Brett Young
Toyota Amphitheatre concerts
Aug. 11 — Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Aug. 23 — Foreigner