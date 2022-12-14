SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year.

2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle.

As the calendar turns to 2023, the Sacramento region will see big-name acts from comedy to music at multiple venues throughout the year.

The Sacramento Kings will also host several games at the Golden 1 Center for the first three and a half months of the year and possibly longer if the team continues to play well and clinches a playoff berth.

Here is the lineup of events in the Sacramento area in 2023.

This article will be updated if shows get announced or canceled

Golden 1 Center concerts and events

Jan. 16 — Harlem Globetrotters

Jan. 27-29 — Monster Jam

Feb. 3-5 — PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic

Feb. 16-20 — Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Feb. 26 — Carin Leon

March 2 — Marc Anthony

March 8 — AEW Dynamite and Rampage

March 12 — Ana Gabriel

March 14 — Carrie Underwood

March 16-18 — 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first and second rounds

March 23 — Depeche Mode

March 28 — Greta Van Fleet (postponed from Nov. 12)

May 6 — Jo Koy

May 12 — Andrea Bocelli

June 23 — Blink-182

July 14 — Dude Perfect

Aug. 3-6 — Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo

Sept. 23 — Mana

Sept. 27 — Arctic Monkeys

Sacramento Kings home games

Jan. 4 — Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

Jan. 7 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Jan. 9 — Kings vs. Orlando Magic

Jan. 11 — Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 13 — Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Jan. 20 — Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 21 — Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jan. 23 — Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 25 — Kings vs. Toronto Raptors

Feb. 10 — Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 11 — Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 23 — Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

March 3 — Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

March 4 — Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

March 6 — Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

March 9 — Kings vs. New York Knicks

March 13 — Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks

March 21 — Kings vs. Boston Celtics

March 24 — Kings vs. Phoenix Suns

March 25 — Kings vs. Utah Jazz

March 27 — Kings vs. Timberwolves

April 2 — Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

April 7 — Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Thunder Valley concerts and events

Feb. 17 — The Eagles

Feb. 18 — Bruno Mars

Feb. 19 — Santana

Feb. 24-25 — Gabriel Iglesias

March 3 — Sammy Hagar and Friends

March 4 — Charlie Wilson

March 11 — Xuan Hoi Ngo

March 17 — Dirty Heads

March 18 — The Beach Boys

March 24 — Jeff Dunham

March 25 — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

March 31 — Kevin James

April 1 — Kansas

April 2 — Boys II Men

April 8 — Michael Carbonaro

April 14 — Third Eye Blind

April 15 — One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel

April 28 — Bryan Adams

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino concerts and events

Jan. 6 — Pitbull

Jan. 13 — Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat

Jan. 20 — Air Supply

Jan. 21 — George Lopez

Jan. 26 — Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

Jan. 29 — Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 3 — “Stayin’ Alive”: One night of the Bee Gees

Feb. 4 — Royal Comedy Tour

Feb. 10 — Paul Anka

Feb. 25 — Bill Mahar

March 4 — Brian Regan

March 8 — Dancing With the Stars

March 11 — Hardy

March 23 — Underoath

March 25 — Theory of a Deadman and Skillet

April 6 — Seven Lions

April 9 — Epik High

April 16 — Sabrina Carpenter

May 11 — Aaron Lewis

May 13 — Kathleen Madigan

May 18 — Brett Young

Toyota Amphitheatre concerts

Aug. 11 — Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Aug. 23 — Foreigner