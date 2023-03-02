(KTXL) — The newest-born baby giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo finally has a name.

The giraffe calf, born to Shani the Giraffe in January, is named Cheyenne, the Sacramento Zoo told FOX40 News on Thursday.

The name was given after the zoo held a weeks-long online auction with the highest bidder getting the opportunity to name the calf. The auction started on Feb. 10 and ended on Feb. 28.

The highest bid was $11,200 and the calf was named in memory of the donor’s loved one, a spokesperson with the zoo said.

The online auction was held as part of a campaign to build a new zoo in Elk Grove. The zoo said the online auction raised $16,000 with others donating to the New Zoo Project.

Any person that donated $10 or more will receive a chance to meet the baby giraffe and her mother, Shani, at the zoo when they announced the auction in February.

The calf brings the zoo’s number of giraffes to six after the zoo welcomed the calf on Jan. 22.

The birth of the baby giraffe marked the 21st calf born at the zoo since 1954 when giraffes were first welcomed to the Sacramento Zoo.

Shani and Cheyenne are Masai giraffes, the largest giraffe subspecies, according to the zoo. They are found in southern Kenya and Tanzania.

When born, they can be as tall as 6 feet and weigh about 150 pounds. The zoo said they are able to stand on their own just minutes after being born.