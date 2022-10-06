SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is updating its policy when it comes to giving students medication on campus. That update will include medication to treat an emergency drug overdose.

Many parents told FOX40 News it is a good thing, especially with the ongoing opioid crisis. Parents and students can expect to see the emergency drug on campuses by next week.

“These pills are easy to get on social media and oftentimes marketed as real or a prescription, and they’re just not,” Victoria Flores, with Student Support and Health Services, said.

The pills, which can contain fentanyl, can sometimes be fatal. With more than 100 people killed from fentanyl poisoning in 2021 in Sacramento County, district leaders are taking a stand.

“We’re revising our board policy around the administration of medication to include the provision of Narcan,” Flores said.

Starting on Monday, all campuses within the district will have Narcan available. It’s a nasal spray that will quickly reverse an opioid overdose, potentially saving a life.

The district will provide each campus with at least four doses and possibly more for the bigger schools.

“We want to reduce the stigma. Start talking about what we know is happening in our community — educating folks,” Flores said.

Tamarin Austin is a McClatchy High School parent. With a teenage child, Austin applauds the district for having Narcan available at school, especially as teenagers are at the age of experimenting.

“It sure makes sense to me that we can protect our kids and have something readily available on campus, that’s sure a good move,” Austin said.

And even though Taylor Kayatta’s kids are still young at Pony Express Elementary, he also agrees it’s a good move and believes it’s never too early to educate students on the dangers of fentanyl.

“This stuff is in our society. We’re hearing right now about the rainbow fentanyl. That’s something that we might need this Narcan to help,” Kayatta said.

District staff will start getting trained on how to use Narcan starting next week. For parents and families who want to take home Narcan, the district says it will refer families to community organizations and doctors.