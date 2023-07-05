(KTXL) — July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day and there is no shortage of restaurants where you can eat the dish in the farm-to-fork capital of Sacramento.

For those who are craving the meal, here are some places you can get your fix in Sacramento.

Address: 3428 3rd Avenue, Sacramento

Recently, Yelp curated a list of top places to grab fried chicken in the United States and Sacramento restaurant Fixins Soul Kitchen made the list at No. 7.

The menu includes a two or three-piece fried chicken meal, chicken and waffles, chicken sandwich and a fried chicken salad.

Fixins was founded by Oak Park native, former NBA All-Star and former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and his wife Michelle “to combine his love of Black culture and her obsession with great food,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Since opening Fixins in the Oak Park neighborhood, the business has expanded to two other locations with one being at LA Live near the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the other in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Address: 1023 K Street, downtown Sacramento; 9080 Laguna Main Street, Suite 2, Elk Grove, 10357 Fairway Drive, Roseville, 500 1st street, Suite 13, Davis

Nash & Proper’s menu is entirely chicken based including chicken legs, thighs, tenders, jumbo wings, and “the sammich,” which includes a crispy fried boneless chicken thigh with cole slaw, pickles and the “fuego” sauce in a butter bun.

Owners Chef Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard also operate the business in a food truck at different events around the region. The duo founded the business in 2018.

Address: 1115 21st Street, Sacramento

Based in Oakland, the Hotboys midtown Sacramento location offers several fried chicken meals including a breast/wing and half combo, tenders, sandwiches, and chicken and waffles.

The midtown Sacramento location opened in May 2021.

Address: 1409 R Street, Suite #102, Sacramento

Bawk! A chicken shop in midtown Sacramento offers a variation of chicken-based meals throughout its menu.

Menu items include a fried chicken meal, chicken strips, a fried chicken sandwich and a whole fried chicken bucket, which includes two thighs, two legs, and two breasts with wings attached. For the fried chicken meal and bucket, customers can choose their level of heat.

Address: Various locations throughout the Sacramento area

Kiki’s offers several fried chicken-based items on its menu including tenders, sandwiches and wings. Customers can also order Kiki’s fries with chicken.

The business also offers family meals that include a mix of fried tenders and wings with a medium of three sides.

The first Kiki’s location opened in 2015 and the business eventually expanded to more locations in the Sacramento area. The business also operates a food truck.