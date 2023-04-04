(KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento will soon have another option for ice cream.

The national ice cream chain Handel’s already has three locations in the Greater Sacramento Area but recently announced it is opening its first location in the City of Sacramento.

The chain was started in Ohio in 1945 by Alice Handel and according to the company’s website locations make their own ice cream in-store.

The new location will be located at 2820 Del Paso Road near the Sprouts Farmers Market in Natomas.

There are Handel’s ice cream shops in 11 states and there are 33 locations currently open or soon to open in the Golden State.