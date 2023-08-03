(KTXL) — As California continues to increase its fleet of electric vehicles, Sacramento has been selected to host the nation’s largest electric charging depot.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento International Airport announced that WattEV secured $40 million to begin construction of several industrial vehicle charging stations along the ‘electric highway’ from Northern California to Oregon.

Just south of SMF along Interstate 5, those looking for a place to recharge after a long drive will soon find the Sacramento County WattEV Innovative Freight Terminal (SWIFT), a power oasis sprawling across 118 acres.

WattEV plans to build 30 DC fast chargers for passenger vehicles; 90 high-power CCS-1 cords for medium and heavy-duty commercial electric vehicles; and 18-megawatt cords for pass-through charging of heavy-duty trucks using the soon-to-arrive Megawatt Charging Standard.

The project is expected to cost $62 million with $34 million coming from federal funding and $28 million from a 45% match with Sacramento County.

To power the massive facility, a new solar panel array will provide 15.6 MW and an additional 7.2 MW will be supplemented from the grid by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

Sacramento County outlined several benefits the new charging depot will provide including:

• New job creation

• Noise reduction with increased use of zero-emissions freight trucks

• Better air quality

• Increased on-road safety

• Increased transportation equity by breaking down charging cost barriers and allowing mixed-use of charging depot

• Reduced range anxiety for EV drivers

The project is expected to begin in June 2024 with project approval and environmental documentation. Construction is expected to conclude in December 2025.

Electric Semi-trucks in use in the Sacramento Area

Although EV Semi-trucks may not seem like a common occurrence today, they are already on Sacramento roads.

In April, Pepsi took delivery of 18 Tesla semi-trucks at its Sacramento bottling plant.

These were some of the first Tesla semi-trucks to be delivered in the nation and were done so to advance Sacramento’s goal of having 75,000 EVs on the road by 2025.

A grant from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District helped provide funding for the purchase of the Tesla semi-trucks.