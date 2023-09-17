(FOX40.COM) — The first in-person Native American Day since 2019 is happening later this month in Sacramento.

On Sept. 23, the 55th annual California Native American Day will return to the West Steps of the State Capitol Building.

The theme for this year’s event is “Stand Strong Together,” which intends to celebrate and honor the years spent apart alongside the historical and cultural contributions of California Native Americans.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The California Tribal Chairpersons’ Association is proud to be the host organization for the 55th Annual California Native American Day, working in partnership with the Native American Heritage Commission and the California Native American Day Planning Committee,” said California Tribal Chairpersons’ Association Chairman Bo Mazzetti.

He continued, “It is a special honor to welcome you back to the California State Capitol Building to celebrate the resilience of our Tribal communities as we Stand Strong Together after years spent apart.”

California Assemblymember James Ramos, who is the first elected California Native American to join the state’s legislature, said, “I am happy to welcome you all to the 55th California Native American Day at the California State Capitol. It is a great day to celebrate and witness the culture of California’s first people.”

The event will include remarks from Native American officials along with performances from tribal dancers and singers.

“This year’s theme is “Stand Strong Together!” It was selected to highlight the importance of unity. When we speak in that united voice and stand together as one, our voices echo far beyond our Native American communities and those positive effects are felt throughout the State,” said Native American Heritage Commission Executive Secretary Raymond C. Hitchcock.

For more information, visit CaliforniaNativeAmericanDay.com