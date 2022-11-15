SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New details were shared on Monday about the plan to erect a statue that commemorates Native Americans and will replace the statue of Spanish priest Junipero Serra that was taken down in Capitol Park in 2020.

Assemblymember James Ramos, the first Native American elected to California’s legislature, was joined at Capitol Park by other lawmakers and representatives from Sacramento-area tribes to unveil a likeness of the statue that will be erected in the park.

The new statue will be of William Franklin, a member of the Miwok who advocated on behalf of Native American tribes in California.

Ramos authored the law AB 338, which authorized the creation of the new monument to replace the statue of Serra that was taken down in July 2020.

At that time, there were nationwide protests against racism in the United States, after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned down by police officers in Minneapolis.

Since then, there have been ongoing campaigns around the country to remove monuments, images and names that are considered racist or discriminatory.

In Sacramento, protesters toppled the statue of Serra, a Franciscan priest who launched the construction of the California missions in 1769, which led to the forced assimilation of thousands of the Native inhabitants of the state, some of whom also died.

The statue of Serra was located in Capitol Park, just south of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Sacramento.

The new statue will commemorate the Native American tribes of the Sacramento area, whose people had resided on this land long before the creation of California as a state: the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Ione Band of Miwok Indians, Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, and Wilton Rancheria.