(FOX40.COM) — Neighbors in Natomas made their frustrations heard Thursday tonight during a public meeting at the North Natomas Public Library over noise pollution caused by the airport.

The problem at hand is residents in a Natomas neighborhood near the airport are complaining airplanes taking off from the airport are taking off low and directly above their homes.

But this was not always the case, according to longtime residents. In 2015, a new flight path was established for planes where they fly in a more narrow direct flight path over these homes.

Prior to 2015, the planes took a different route, were more dispersed and flew at a higher altitude.

When regulations changed to save on fuel and limit environmental impacts more Natomas resident who were not accustomed to the noise were dealing with it.

Residents say the middle of night wake-up-calls from the noise are affecting their ability to work and even affecting their health.

Lisa Kaplan is the councilmember for the district where these neighborhoods are and she says her young children are woken by the planes and go to school without a full night’s rest and then when they are in the classroom instruction is sometimes paused because the children can’t here when the planes fly over.

Karen O’Haire has lived in Natomas for 40 years and says she sees a solution to this problem.

“To have the flight paths changed back to where they were before 2015 where they flew over the vacant land that is designated by the county as reserve.”

For now, Councilmember Kaplan is encouraging her constituents to submit their comments to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is holding public comment right now to hear noise complaints like these.

Kaplan says though that this is just the beginning of the process to get the regulations changed.

Though it might be an uphill battle it’s not impossible. According to the FAA’s website, Long Beach, Orange County, and San Diego all have tailored regulations to specifically address noise complaints and force planes to take a different path or climb to a higher altitude faster.