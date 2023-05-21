(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department collected nearly 130 firearms in their gun buyback event on Saturday, according to the police department.

“The Sacramento Police Department recognizes that community safety is a shared responsibility

between the police department and the citizens we serve,” Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said. “We will continue to use innovative ideas to address gun and violent crime in our community.”

The event lasted for five hours and in that time more than $10,000 was given out to those who anonymously exchanged their unwanted firearms.

Those who turned in handguns could receive $50 and those who turned in long guns or ghost guns could receive $100 with no questions asked.

“Community members most commonly cited a lack of experience or knowledge with firearms, lack of knowledge of the legality of the firearms, or an inability to safely store the firearms as the main reasons for participating in the exchange,” the police department wrote.

The Sacramento Police Department will hold the weapons until they are destroyed at a later time.