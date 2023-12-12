(FOX40.COM) — Nearly 3,600 Sacramento homes experienced a power outage on Tuesday night after a black SUV hit a power pole, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

At around 8:07 p.m. homes near Lemon Hill and Curtis Park were without electricity. SMUD estimated restoration of power to happen by 9:10 p.m., however, some residents reported access to electricity as early as 8:53 p.m.

A vehicle sheered off a SMUD pole causing a power outage for thousands of Sacramento homes./Nicolas Axley

The incident happened on the 3500 block of 12th Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.