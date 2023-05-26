(KTXL) — As warm temperatures make their way to Sacramento, the Sacramento Fire Department is offering life jacket rentals while urging the public to stay safe in the water.

Officials said fire stations in the city are offering free life jacket rentals for children and adults. The life jackets are available to be borrowed for a day or weekend by completing a loan form.

•Video Above: First responders increasing water patrols for Memorial Day weekend

Here are fire station locations that are offering life jacket rentals:

•Station 1 — 324 Q Street

•Station 5 — 731 Broadway

•Station 8 — 5990 H Street

•Station 11 — 785 Florin Road

•Station 15 — 1640 West El Camino Avenue

•Station 60 — 3301 Julliard Drive

“Our goal is to remind people of the risks of swimming in our local waterways and the best practices for keeping themselves and their loved ones safe,” Sacramento Fire Capt. Justin Sylvia said in a statement. “This includes wearing a life jacket, especially for children, which you can rent for free from our fire stations.”

How to stay safe in the water

According to the fire department, here are a few tips to stay safe in the water this summer:

•Always wear a life jacket

•Never swim alone and never go in the water after drinking alcohol

•Stay within arm’s length of inexperience swimmers

•Always watch children in and around water and don’t assume someone else is watching

•Drain inflatable pools and coolers after each use, as toddlers can drown in one inch of water

•Call 911 right away if someone is in trouble

•Learn CPR

•Wear sunscreen