Memorial Day marks the "unofficial" start to the summer, as the weather begins to warm up in Sacramento.

With temperatures expected to be cool during the holiday weekend, there will be multiple events to enjoy throughout Sacramento.

Here are Memorial Day weekend events happening in the region.

Sacramento County Fair

The Sacramento County Fair will take place at Cal Expo starting Thursday and will continue until Monday.

The five-day event will feature many attractions, concerts and carnival rides.

Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults, $10 for kids and children under 12 are free. All-you-can-ride wristbands are $35 at the gate and parking is $10.

Concerts at Sacramento-area venues

Multiple music acts will perform at Sacramento-area venues during Memorial Day weekend.

Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday as part of her “Special 2our,” which began last September. Rapper Latto is the special guest for Sacramento’s tour stop.

On Saturday, REO Speedwagon will perform at The Venue at Thunder Valley and Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Veterans’ Memorial Day Car Show

The Veterans’ Memorial Day Car Show returns on Monday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the CalPERS parking lot on 2300 Front Street in downtown Sacramento.

To register your car for the show, it’s $30 for pre-registration and $40 on the day of the event.

Community event at Memorial Auditorium

The city of Sacramento is hosting a free Memorial Day community event on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Memorial Auditorium.

According to the city, the Memorial Day event will feature a flag ceremony where the American flag will be raised at the front steps of the Memorial Auditorium and an honor guard presentation.

City officials said the event will also have an open house, which “will feature patriotic and Americana music” on the Etsey Municipal Organ located inside the chambers.

No RSVP is required, but attendees need to register for the event.

Rancho Cordova Memorial Day ceremony

The Cordova Community Council is hosting a Memorial Day event that pays tribute to those who served in the United States military.

The event at the Cordova High School Performing Arts Center includes a musical tribute and a recognition ceremony.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.