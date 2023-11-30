(FOX40.COM) — Pack your bags for a tropical getaway because Hawaiian Airlines announced two new direct flights coming to Sacramento summer 2024.

“We’re introducing two new routes from California’s capital city yo Kauai and Hawai’i Island in May 2024,” Hawaiian Airlines wrote in a X/Twitter post.

According to the airlines website, four weekly non-stop flights to Lihue, Kauai are planned to begin on May 26, 2024.

Three weekly non-stop flights to Kona, Hawaii Island Island are expected to begin on May 25, 2024.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced three new flights for 2024, including the non-stop Sacramento flights, and a daily non-stop flight from Salt Lake City, Utah to Honolulu, Oahu starting May 16, 2024.

One-way ticket prices will range from $276 to $855 for the direct flights to Kona and from $276 to $1,090 for the Lihue flights, according to the airlines website.