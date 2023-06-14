(KTXL) — Charging an electric vehicle in Sacramento is about to become significantly easier.

The Sacramento Regional Transit District has teamed up with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and GiddyUp EV Charging to produce a public high-speed electric vehicle charging station.

The unveiling of the charging hub, which is located at SacRT’s Power Inn light rail station, took place Wednesday morning.

In a statement released in early June, SacRT said the goal of this charging station is, “to serve SacRT ridership, the local community, and local commercial fleet operators with easy and fast EV charging.”

“This project features a large-scale network of Level 3 charging stations using a proprietary design providing the ability to charge both passenger and commercial vehicles simultaneously and dramatically faster than the Level 2 chargers found in the majority of public charging stations,” the statement continued.

Once fully installed, 20 underutilized parking spots will be turned into charging stations.

The first phase of installation will include 10 high-speed direct current (DC), or Level 3, chargers, with several of them designed specifically to accommodate large vehicles such as buses or semi-tractors.

Most public charging stations consist of Level 2 chargers, according to SacRT.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “The Power Inn light rail station was considered due to its proximity to mixed-use retail and housing, US-50 freeway, and both industrial and commercial complexes. The development of the Mobility Hub at the light rail station is expected to add amenities and mobility options for transit users and transit-oriented development.”

California’s Energy Commission set a goal of having 250,000 public chargers installed by 2025, but according to SacRT, the state currently lags behind that goal.