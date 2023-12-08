(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Regional Transit District announced that it is entering the final testing phase of the new low-floor trains designed to bring the region closer to an enhanced and more accessible public transit system.

Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) said new low-floor trains will provide easier access at every doorway, a spacious seating design, and large windows for better light and views. The update also includes wider aisles which will increase overall operational flexibility, especially for people with disabilities.

Testing of the new trains partly began on Dec. 7 and is being conducted systemwide on the Blue, Green, and Gold Lines from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Friday.

During this phase of testing, the new low-floor trains will reportedly “simulate real-world scenarios,” actively pull into stations, deploy ramps, open and close doors and proceed to the next station.

To distinguish the trains undergoing testing from regular service trains, “Test Train” decals are on doors and windows to prevent customers from accidentally boarding.

Testing is expected to take around two weeks per train and allows SacRT staff to identify and address any issues before the trains are approved for passenger service.

The process is expected to continue through spring 2024 for the first 20 low-floor trains. Passenger service on the new trains is expected to begin on the Gold Line in the summer of 2024. For more information visit sacrt.com/newtrains.