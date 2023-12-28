(FOX40.COM) — A new immersive nighttime exhibit started this week at the Sacramento Zoo.

‘Unextinct’ features over 40 extinct and endangered animals projected onto pathways at the Sacramento Zoo. According to the zoo, the mixed-reality world was brought to life by former Disney Imagineers at Mangolin Creative, a Los Angeles-based design studio that specializes in immersive projects.

The nighttime event takes about 45 to 60 minutes to walk through. It will be open Thursday to Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. until March 9.

“With UNEXTINCT, we are using incredible set work and theatrics to bring a world of colorful illusions and extraordinary wildlife to guests,” Magolin Creative co-founder Morgan Richardson said. “UNEXTINCT delivers on the thirst for novel experiences and drives home the idea that we each have the power to make a difference in our own unique way. My personal passion for wildlife remains the driving force behind the entire experience.”

Tickets for the event are $34 for the general public and $28 per child. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include a souvenir cup and interactive glow bracelet.

Tickets for UNEXTINCT won’t be valid for daytime zoo admission.

There will be theme nights on select dates, which are adults only (Jan. 14 and Feb. 18), college weekend (Feb. 1-3), and Kings fans (Feb. 8-10).

“We are so proud to be the premier location for UNEXTINCT,” Sacramento Zoo director Jason Jacobs said. “UNEXTINCT is an incredibly immersive experience of light and sound and offers our guests the chance to see animals they could have only dreamed of seeing before.”