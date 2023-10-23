(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will transition to a new all-digital mail policy for inmates within their correctional system effective on Nov. 1.

General mail will no longer be sent directly to the Sacramento County Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, law enforcement reported. They will begin using the SECURUS Digital Mail Center for processing correspondence.

SECURUS is a technology company that aims to eliminate the entrance of contraband into facilities through the U.S. Postal Service, according to their website.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on their website that all portions of incoming mail sent to the digital mail processing center will be sorted, scanned in full color, and uploaded to the eMessaging application which is accessible on each incarcerated person’s tablet.

The sheriff’s office added that all mail will be uploaded within 48 hours of receipt by the digital mail center, excluding weekends and holidays. Digital mail is still subject to inspection by jail staff, which may delay delivery times.

During mail inspection, law enforcement said that any material that violates facility rules, by nature or content, will cause rejection of the entire letter and all photos. The incarcerated person will be notified of the reason for rejection.

Per the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, all U.S. Mail for inmates housed at the Sacramento County Main Jail or Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center shall be addressed as follows:

Incarcerated person name and x-reference #

C/O Securus Digital Mail Center-Sacramento Main

PO BOX 431

Lebanon, MO 65536

Officials reported that physical mail will be held by the Digital Mail Center for 30 days and then destroyed, unless the sender includes a self-addressed and stamped envelope for the mail to be returned.

Incarcerated persons on disciplinary status will continue receiving their mail through the digital mail system, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. If an incarcerated person is on discipline for violating correspondence regulations, they may have their mail privileges suspended for up to 72 hours.

To see additional changes to the mail policy and the new mail procedure, visit http://sacsheriff.com/InmateInformation. The current process for outgoing mail from the facilities will not change.

Legal and confidential mail will reportedly still be sent directly to the incarcerated person at their respective housing location. All money orders for both facilities will be mailed to a central trust office.