(KTXL) — A new direct flight has been added to the Sacramento International Airport.

Starting this weekend, SMF will have nonstop flights to Toronto, the largest city in Canada. To launch the new international flight, SMF will have an inaugural flight ceremony on Saturday.

When SMF announced the new flight in December, officials said Air Canada would be offering four nonstop flights a week to the Toronto Pearson Airport. The new flights will be on Air Canada’s new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, offering business and economy class service.

At the time of the announcement, airport officials said it would “make it easier to access Canada’s eastern provinces” and “provide one-stop access to more international destinations” through Air Canada’s services. Officials said the flight would also welcome more Canadian travelers to California’s capital city.

The new additional flight is the second nonstop flight that travels from SMF to Canada. The other nonstop flight SMF offers to Canada is to Vancouver.

“We are thrilled to see our partnership with Air Canada continue to grow with the addition of a second destination,” Cindy Nichol, Director of Sacramento County Department of Airports, said in a December press release. “By having nonstop service to Toronto, travelers will not only have expanded access to Eastern Canada, but also convenient one-stop access to the popular destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

The new flight to Canada is the second direct flight SMF has added this year.

In May, American Airlines added a nonstop flight between Sacramento and Austin, Texas, the capital city of the Lone Star State. The flight connects the cities from SMF to Austin-Bergstrom Airport (AUS).

The flight is American Airlines’ first additional route from Sacramento since the COVID-19 pandemic.