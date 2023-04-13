(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo has an update on the two-month-old baby giraffe Cheyenne.

Zoo officials said baby Cheyenne is starting to meet other members of the herd and is slowly meeting the rest of the giraffes.

“Two-month-old Cheyenne is (literally) getting bigger every day and while the weather has remained unseasonably cool, she continues to enjoy staying in the cozy barn with her mother, Shani,” the zoo in a social media post.

“We’re looking forward to consistently warmer weather when we can introduce her to the rest of the herd in the big giraffe yard.”

Baby Cheyenne is not completely viewable by the public yet, but on particularly sunny days, zoo visitors can spot her in the side yard when the barn door is open.

According to the zoo, the calf and her mother Shani will have access to the main exhibit yard in the early morning each day and only other female giraffes will be with them at that time.

At about the middle of the day, the zoo said Cheyenne and Shani will have barn and side yard access, and at that point its male giraffe, Chifu, will be back in the main yard with the other female giraffes.

Baby Cheyenne was given her name after the zoo held a weeks-long online auction with the highest bidder getting the opportunity to name the calf. The auction ended on Feb. 28.

The highest bid was $11,200 and the calf was named in memory of the donor’s loved one, a spokesperson with the zoo previously told FOX40 News.