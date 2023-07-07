(KTXL) — The northern Sacramento Valley will soon be better connected to the Bay Area and the northern San Joaquin Valley with the addition of a new rail line, according to the Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG).

What will be known as the North Valley Rail will run from Natomas to Chico and makes stops in Plumas Lake, Marysville-Yuba City and Gridley.

A bus service will connect riders in Natomas with the Sacramento International Airport. A separate bus service will connect the Gridley station with Oroville.

According to the North Valley Rail website, these communities are currently served by the once-daily Coast Starlight train that runs from Seattle to Los Angeles.

“Without a dedicated passenger service, the region relies primarily on Thruway buses for transit connections to the rest of California,” BCAG wrote on the project’s website.

Not only will this rail line provide a greater connection amongst these north Sacramento cities, it will also allow riders to access rail services that reach San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Stockton and eventually the Early Operating Segment of the High Speed Rail project.

Currently, the proposed service for North Valley Rail will be four round trips a day.

The BCAG has completed initial service planning, identifying preferred station locations, assessing key ridership markets and developing a conceptual timetable.

By 2028, North Valley Rail is expected to complete two round trips a day and expand to the proposed four round trips a day by 2023.

According to the project’s projected timeline, construction is expected to begin in Fall 2026 after a contractor is secured during Summer 2026.

Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2029 with full roundtrip services to begin in 2030. The project is expected to cost around $500 million.