(FOX40.COM) — A new sports bar is expected to open near the Golden 1 Center before the Kings’ season opener.

Tom’s Watch Bar, a Denver-based sports bar chain, is opening its first Northern California location at the Downtown Commons this fall, according to the plaza’s website.

The sports bar will be located under Polcano Cantina and across the entrance of the Golden 1 Center.

According to Tom’s Watch Bar website, the downtown Sacramento location is expected to open sometime in September.

Other Tom’s Watch Bar across the county includes Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Coors Field in Denver.

Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar shows sports ranging from collegiate to professional and international sports and sometimes sporting events that seem “obscure” and “outrageous,” according to its website.

Customers get a 360-degree experience with hundreds of screens surrounding by its central oversized stadium screen inside the bar.

The sports bar chain said it offers “an expansive array of domestic, imported and craft beers” along with its signature two-handed 40 ounce stein. As for food, Tom’s Watch Bar has traditional sport bar food with a “contemporary flare,” according to its website.