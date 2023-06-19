(KTXL) — An outdoor shopping center in Folsom is receiving some upgrades.

In a press release, the Folsom Palladio at Broadstone announced that two new tenants have joined the outdoor mall.

Operations have expanded to accommodate another tenant as well.

Skin Laundry and LoveSac are the two businesses that will be added to the plethora of stores and entertainment options that Palladio already offers.

The former is a clinic that specializes in advanced technology, which it utilizes to promote healthy skin.

The latter is a furniture store that has become known for its beanbags and “sanctionals” furniture, which are specifically designed pieces of furniture that can be freely rearranged to adapt to the homeowners’ preferences.

Skin Laundry first opened its clinic in Folsom clinic on June 9 and is the first in the region.

LoveSac recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary, but the new location is the organization’s first store in Folsom.

In addition to the two new tenants joining the shopping center, men’s clothing brand Patrick James also announced it will expand its store by relocating near the Palladio Starbucks.

General Manager at Palladio Gloria Wright said, “We are excited to welcome new tenants and to congratulate others for growing their retail space at the Palladio at Broadstone.”

“The Palladio continues to attract the very best retail and restaurant tenants, providing customers the finest outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment experience,” Wright added.

Other stores in the Palladio in Folsom include Sephora, Whole Foods, H&M, Nordstrom Rack, Victoria’s Secret and many more.