(FOX40.COM) — Those living in the Meadowview and Freeport area now have a safer and easier way to access the Sacramento River Bike Trail with the completion of the South Sacramento Parkway Trail West.

This 0.6-mile paved trail begins at the southern end of Cavalier Way and heads north adjacent to Interstate 5 before crossing under the interstate and connects with an existing trail on the east side of Freeport Boulevard, just north of the Bill Conlin Sports Complex.

“The South Sacramento Parkway Trail is breaking down barriers and connecting communities throughout our region,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mai Vang. “Too often, residents in South Sacramento lack safe streets and basic infrastructure. This project expands safer, more accessible, and healthier routes for travel.

The project cost just over $1.3 million and was funded through the Department of Energies Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Improvement Program and Bikeway Program funds from the City of Sacramento.

“This connection increases the City’s investment in active transposition in support of our effort to fight climate change and also provides a safe walking and biking path for a traditionally underserved community to have access to the Sacramento River and the Bill Conlin Youth Sports Complex,” Councilmember Rick Jennings said.

This connection will now allow South Sacramento residents access to a trail network that extends from Freeport to Discovery Park on a nearly continuous trail and even further on to Folsom Lake.