SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons.

The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Watering will only be allowed once per week from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, and it must be on either Saturday or Sunday. The city said watering during the weekday will not be permitted.

With cooler temperatures expected throughout the day, watering at any time of the day will be allowed.

“Temperatures are cooler during fall and winter months so less water is lost from evaporation and plant ‘perspiration,’” the city said.

According to the city, residents and businesses will not be allowed to water for 48 hours after it rains.

“We actually encourage people to turn off their sprinklers completely during the wet season, as rainfall can supply most water needs,” said William Granger, a water conservation coordinator with the City’s Department of Utilities. “If you do turn off your sprinklers, keep in mind that trees still need to be watered deeply when it doesn’t rain.”

A Water Alert remains in effect, and residents are still being asked to reduce water usage by 20%.