(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Raceway Park will see its final weekend of racing on Saturday after more than five decades of high-octane entertainment.

Sacramento Raceway Park is located at 5305 Excelsior Road, south of Mather Airport.

The raceway explained in an email to FOX40.com that the owner, Dave Smith, has decided to retire to spend more time with his family.

Saturday will be the 53rd and Final Governor’s Cup and will feature nitro funny cars, nitro dragsters, jet fuel dragsters, drag bikes and more.

In June, the raceway park announced on social media that they were in the process of selling the property and that 2023 could be their final year in operation.

The social media post hinted that the sale may go through in September and that it could mean the end of legal drag racing in the Sacramento area.

“If the sale does not go through, we will continue operating for as long as possible,” the raceway owners wrote in the June post. “We appreciate all your support and whether or not the sale goes through, we hope to see you at the track this season.”

With the closure of the Sacramento Raceway Park on Saturday, Sonoma Raceway will be the nearest NHRA-sanctioned 1/4 mile drag strip.

Other Northern California paved drag strips include Redding Drag in Redding, Famoso Raceway in McFarland and Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield.