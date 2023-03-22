(KTXL) — A film with scenes shot in Sacramento is wrapping its final week of production.

According to the City of Sacramento, the movie “No Address” has been in production for five weeks and scenes were shot in neighborhoods throughout Sacramento.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of ‘No Address’ in Sacramento

The film, starring William Baldwin and Ashanti, is about a group of individuals experiencing homelessness.

The rest of the cast includes Xander Berkeley, Beverly D’Angelo, Ty Pennington, Lucas Jade Zumann, Kristanna Loken, Patrica Velasquez and Isabell Ferreira.

Production took place in Del Paso Heights, Midtown, Land Park, Oak Park, Hollywood Park and Nimbus Overlook, city officials said.

The city’s Film and Media Office was involved with the production, helping secure filming locations and permits, along with serving as a liaison with neighborhoods and coordinating parking, security and street closures.

“We are thrilled to have this move filmed right here in Sacramento,” Sacramento Film Commissioner Jennifer West said in a statement. “These types of productions have a huge economic impact to our region, and we welcome the opportunity to work on more opportunities like this.”

City officials said film production had an economic impact of $720,000 in Sacramento through hotels, catering, wages, wardrobe purchases, location fees, equipment rentals, parking and services from the Sacramento Police Department.

Filming had 70 production members from the area and 360 nights of hotel reservations were made, according to the city.

No release date is set for “No Address,” but the film is expected to come out sometime in winter 2023.

Homelessness in Sacramento County

A 2022 report from Sacramento Steps Forward said 9,278 individuals experience homelessness in Sacramento County. That number is a 67% increase from 2019.

The report came from the point-in-time count, which is normally conducted every two years, but didn’t take place in 2021, as a result of the pandemic.

The point-in-time count from 2022 found that 72% of the unhoused population was living in tents, cars or otherwise unsheltered.

According to the report, 28% of the unhoused population were either living in emergency shelters, hotel/motel programs or transitional housing.