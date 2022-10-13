SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they have arrested the man who is suspected of killing a Sacramento man on Oct. 8.

Michael Bell, 36, of Los Angeles is believed by the sheriff’s office to have killed Antonio Manning, 60 during a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Whitecliff Way.

A previous FOX40 report said that Manning’s body was found by deputies during a welfare check of a home.

Bell is well known to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s department, as he has a criminal history including, resisting an executive officer, indecent exposure, battery by a prisoner, robbery and is also a registered sex offender.

Bell is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing a charge for homicide with his bail being set at $1,000,000.